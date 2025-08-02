Health committee constituted to investigate complaints in recruitment

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela, and Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a committee to probe into complaints regarding recruitment in Mardan, Dir Upper, Batkhela, and Haripur.

The committee that has been constituted on the directives of the health advisor will investigate the recruitment being made on fixed pay in these areas.

It was also tasked to ensure transparency in recruitment, analyze evidence, and forward recommendations to concerned officials for further action.

The department has directed complainants to forward their written complaints till August 2025 and said that applications received after the due date would not be considered.

APP/mds/