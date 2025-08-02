City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather

Partly cloudy and humid weather was experienced in the city on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions along with chances of scattered rain over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy and humid weather was experienced in the city on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions along with chances of scattered rain over the next 24 hours. Officials said that a pause in rainfall has led to a rise in temperatures in Lahore compared to recent days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C, while the maximum reached 34°C. Humidity levels climbed to 81 percent, and wind speeds were measured at six kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert ahead of the sixth monsoon spell. According to the PDMA, rainfall is expected in various parts of the country, including Lahore, starting from August 5, 2025. The rains may lead to medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers.