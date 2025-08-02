Open Menu

City Experiences Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 08:14 PM

City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather

Partly cloudy and humid weather was experienced in the city on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions along with chances of scattered rain over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy and humid weather was experienced in the city on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions along with chances of scattered rain over the next 24 hours. Officials said that a pause in rainfall has led to a rise in temperatures in Lahore compared to recent days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C, while the maximum reached 34°C. Humidity levels climbed to 81 percent, and wind speeds were measured at six kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert ahead of the sixth monsoon spell. According to the PDMA, rainfall is expected in various parts of the country, including Lahore, starting from August 5, 2025. The rains may lead to medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

27 minutes ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

2 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

2 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

12 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

14 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

15 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

15 hours ago

More Stories From World