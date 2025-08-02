Open Menu

Gold Surge By Rs6,100 To Rs 359,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs6,100 on Saturday and was sold at Rs359,000 against its sale at Rs352,900 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 5,229 to Rs.

307,784 from Rs 302,555 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up to Rs 282,145 from Rs 277,342.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.53 and Rs.45 to Rs3,9530 and Rs 3,389 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $61 to $3,363 from $3,302 whereas silver increased by $0.53 and was traded at $37.01 against $36.57, the Association reported.

