Police Walk Held In Tank To Mark Martyrs Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A walk was organized from DPO Office to District Press Club Tank to observe Police Martyrs Day, where participants paid tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel.
District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner Jamshid Alam Khan Marwat, and Assistant Commissioner Anwar Khan led the walk, which was attended by local elders, martyrs' families, and community members.
On the occasion, DPO Shah and the Assistant Commissioners praised the sacrifices of police martyrs, emphasizing that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made unparalleled sacrifices in restoring peace and order.
They assured that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and their families would be supported.
The speakers highlighted the high morale of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, stating that they would not be intimidated by challenging circumstances. They emphasized that anti-state and anti-society elements would never succeed in their objectives.
The event underscored the appreciation and gratitude of the public and the police department for the ultimate sacrifices made by police personnel in maintaining law and order.
