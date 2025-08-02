Former DS-NA meets Governor KP, expresses concern over law & order

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in the southern districts of the province.

They agreed that the provincial government had effectively handed over the province to terrorists, accusing it of supporting militant elements instead of taking action against them.

Durrani also lauded the role and strategy of the Governor and other opposition leaders for their contributions to the recent success of opposition parties in the Senate elections, which he credited to their unity and coordination.

The meeting also included a discussion on Federal government-backed development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the southern belt.

Governor Kundi emphasized that political unity across all parties in the province is essential for progress.

“Only through collective efforts can we secure the rights of our province and resolve the issues faced by our people,” he said.

APP/ash/