Open Menu

Former DS-NA Meets Governor KP, Expresses Concern Over Law & Order

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Former DS-NA meets Governor KP, expresses concern over law & order

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in the southern districts of the province.

They agreed that the provincial government had effectively handed over the province to terrorists, accusing it of supporting militant elements instead of taking action against them.

Durrani also lauded the role and strategy of the Governor and other opposition leaders for their contributions to the recent success of opposition parties in the Senate elections, which he credited to their unity and coordination.

The meeting also included a discussion on Federal government-backed development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the southern belt.

Governor Kundi emphasized that political unity across all parties in the province is essential for progress.

“Only through collective efforts can we secure the rights of our province and resolve the issues faced by our people,” he said.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

2 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

12 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

14 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan