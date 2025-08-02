Former DS-NA Meets Governor KP, Expresses Concern Over Law & Order
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House Islamabad on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House Islamabad on Saturday.
During the meeting, both leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in the southern districts of the province.
They agreed that the provincial government had effectively handed over the province to terrorists, accusing it of supporting militant elements instead of taking action against them.
Durrani also lauded the role and strategy of the Governor and other opposition leaders for their contributions to the recent success of opposition parties in the Senate elections, which he credited to their unity and coordination.
The meeting also included a discussion on Federal government-backed development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the southern belt.
Governor Kundi emphasized that political unity across all parties in the province is essential for progress.
“Only through collective efforts can we secure the rights of our province and resolve the issues faced by our people,” he said.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills25 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik25 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations35 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship35 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career35 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation45 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging45 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan45 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over demise of PM’s cousin Shahid Shafi55 minutes ago
-
APHC leader Rehmani calls India's 2019 act assault on identity, rights, dignity of Kashmiris55 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO extend condolences to Namood Muslim over his mother's demise1 hour ago