Work Begins On Kohala-Rawalpindi Road Uplift Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The long-awaited reconstruction, widening, and cleaning of the historic Kohala Bazaar to Knair Pul (New Kohala Bridge) segment of the Kohala-Rawalpindi Highway has officially commenced, bringing joy to local communities and travelers alike.
The project was initiated following the efforts of Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Punjab Highway Department is executing the work, which aims to enhance connectivity and improve road safety in this key area.
Local leaders, including Chairman Bakot Hossam Jamshed Abbasi and Chairman Majhoomah Namal Abdul Jabbar Abbasi Advocate, extended heartfelt congratulations to Murtaza Javed Abbasi and his team. They also expressed special thanks to the Chief Secretary Punjab, the Punjab Highway Department, and senior PML-N leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and the Chief Minister of Punjab for their support.
Community representatives lauded the swift response, noting that the commitment made just three days ago during the inauguration of the Bakot NADRA Registration Center had already materialized on the ground—a rare example of promises being turned into immediate action.
In the initial phase, cleaning and widening of the road is underway along with the construction of retaining walls. The final stage will involve laying asphalt to ensure a smooth passage for vehicles. The work is being carried out with precision and speed by Punjab Highway Department operator Naseer Abbasi, whose efforts have been widely praised.
The project is expected to significantly benefit tourism and transport between Kohala and Rawalpindi, enhancing the area's economic and recreational potential.
