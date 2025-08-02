Open Menu

Work Begins On Kohala-Rawalpindi Road Uplift Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Work Begins on Kohala-Rawalpindi Road uplift project

The long-awaited reconstruction, widening, and cleaning of the historic Kohala Bazaar to Knair Pul (New Kohala Bridge) segment of the Kohala-Rawalpindi Highway has officially commenced, bringing joy to local communities and travelers alike

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The long-awaited reconstruction, widening, and cleaning of the historic Kohala Bazaar to Knair Pul (New Kohala Bridge) segment of the Kohala-Rawalpindi Highway has officially commenced, bringing joy to local communities and travelers alike.

The project was initiated following the efforts of Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Punjab Highway Department is executing the work, which aims to enhance connectivity and improve road safety in this key area.

Local leaders, including Chairman Bakot Hossam Jamshed Abbasi and Chairman Majhoomah Namal Abdul Jabbar Abbasi Advocate, extended heartfelt congratulations to Murtaza Javed Abbasi and his team. They also expressed special thanks to the Chief Secretary Punjab, the Punjab Highway Department, and senior PML-N leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and the Chief Minister of Punjab for their support.

Community representatives lauded the swift response, noting that the commitment made just three days ago during the inauguration of the Bakot NADRA Registration Center had already materialized on the ground—a rare example of promises being turned into immediate action.

In the initial phase, cleaning and widening of the road is underway along with the construction of retaining walls. The final stage will involve laying asphalt to ensure a smooth passage for vehicles. The work is being carried out with precision and speed by Punjab Highway Department operator Naseer Abbasi, whose efforts have been widely praised.

The project is expected to significantly benefit tourism and transport between Kohala and Rawalpindi, enhancing the area's economic and recreational potential.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan