KP people to get COVID-19 treatment through Sehat Card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people would now be able to get treatment for COVID-19 free of charge through Sehat Plus Card, said Health Department on Monday.

It said KP people would now get COVID-19 treatment through Sehat Plus Card as all the public sector hospitals and prescribe private hospitals would provide treatment to covid patients free of charge.

It was informed that public sector hospitals of Peshawar, Malakand, Swat and seven big private hospitals would provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.

The hospitals also included RMI Hospital Peshawar, Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Muhammad Hospital Peshawar, Afridi Medical Complex Peshawar, Maqsood Medical Center Peshawar, Anwar Hospital Swat and Wasim Medical Complex Malakand.