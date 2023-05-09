UrduPoint.com

'Gallant Knight 2' Operation Distributes 156,000 Food Parcels In Syria

May 09, 2023

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has sent over 156,000 food parcels to Syria, providing essential support to a total of 780,000 people.

The humanitarian effort is part of the ongoing "Gallant Knight 2" operation, launched by the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence, to support the Syrian Arab Republic following the earthquake that occurred on 6th February.

The UAE remains committed to helping its Syrian brothers during the recovery and rehabilitation phase by continuously providing food, medical supplies, and other essential items.

According to the ERC, the food parcels were transported via air and sea bridges and distributed in the provinces of Latakia, Hama, Homs, Aleppo, and Tartus.

Each food parcel can feed a family of five people and contains a variety of food items.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC delegation in Syria, stated that the ERC's strategy determines the contents of the food parcels and essential living supplies provided to Syrians, and efforts are ongoing to assist those affected by the earthquake.

Operation "Gallant Knight 2" is one of the essential forms of the UAE's support for the Syrian people under the wise leadership’s directives.

