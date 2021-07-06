UrduPoint.com
'Jewels Of Emirates' Show Ends On A High Note With 30% Rise In Visitors

Tue 06th July 2021

'Jewels of Emirates' show ends on a high note with 30% rise in visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Another successful edition of the Jewels of Emirates show concluded recently after attracting a high turnout of visitors, with an increase of 30 percent as compared to the first edition.

Organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event witnessed the participation of more than 100 local brands and resulted in several lucrative deals, which reflected the importance of the exhibition for the gold and jewellery trade.

Emirati brands and designers managed to grab the attention of visitors through a wide range of traditional and modern collections of jewellery and gold, while local companies that took part in the event showcased the latest trends of gold and watches, diamonds and gemstones, besides the best perfumes, fragrances, and oud products.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "The 'Jewels of Emirates' show has effectively stimulated the gold and jewellery trade and boosted the sales of the local markets.

The event was also a wonderful opportunity for visitors who flocked to the event to grab attractive deals provided by the participating companies on the latest collections of luxury jewellery, watches, gemstones, gold, and diamonds."

Al Midfa noted that the majority of the exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the next edition, which underlines the significance of the event for those working in the jewellery and watches industry at the domestic level.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at the Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the exhibiting companies were totally satisfied with the event because of the distinguished public turnout. The show offered wonderful surprises for visitors, such as a white gold ring with diamonds offered by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, in addition to daily shopping vouchers worth AED2,000 and many more, he added.

