'The Football Centre' launched in Dubai to power football and talent development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) To power football and talent development in the UAE and the region, The Football Centre was launched today at Dubai Sports City.

The announcement was made at a press conference headed Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General Dubai Sports Council; Khaled Al Zarooni, President, Dubai Sports City; Fernando Sanz, President, LaLiga Foundation; Gaizka Mendieta, LaLiga Ambassador; Maite Ventura, Managing Director for La Liga in MENA, and Hussein Murad, CEO, Inspiratus.

The centre will be the home of LaLiga academy and LaLiga HPC, recognised as the gold standards in football training and development, offering young players the superior LaLiga training methodology. LaLiga HPC has become the nation’s top youth team for three years’ running, the region’s best football development programme, and a scouting ground for local and international clubs and national teams.

In recognition of its stellar track record, LaLiga HPC has been established as a club, participating in UAE 2nd Division League with its first team and youth teams.

LaLiga HPC is also powering the development of Emirati top players at Dubai clubs under a partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, whereby LaLiga is furthermore supporting the development of Emirati coaches and club management.

Saeed Hareb said, "Launch of a new world-class football complex will enhance Dubai and UAE’s reputation as a global hub of sporting excellence and enhance its standing on the international stage. I am also very happy to announce the next phase in our partnership with LaLiga to develop Emirati top talents at Dubai clubs through LaLiga HPC and to empower Emirati coaches.

Fernando Sanz, who joined the press conference through video link said, "Through LaLiga Academy and LaLiga HPC, now at their new home at the centre, we are bringing LaLiga’s football expertise to take athletes to their highest potential and build the next generation of football greats. We are also delighted to announce the launch of our first LaLiga U-14 International Cup today."

Commenting on the launch, Khalid Al Zarooni said, "The Football Center reflects Dubai Sports City’s vision to create a comprehensive and integrated sporting community, offering the region’s best facilities for local and international events and programs."

And in a first for the region, the centre will become the home of Footlab, the world’s first indoor football performance and an entertainment park, with Dubai as its only non-European location.

The centre will also bring state-of-the-art sports sciences with preventative, strengthening and recovery systems for athletes at Eupepsia Wellness and Sports Science Clinic, in December 2020.

Hussein Murad, CEO of Inspiratus, the sports management agency of LaLiga Academy and LaLiga HPC and CEO of the centre, said, "The Football Center we are launching today at Dubai Sports City will be Dubai and the region’s football hub and a centre of excellence for football."