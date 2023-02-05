UrduPoint.com

17th Forum Of UAE Ambassadors, Representatives Of Missions Abroad Begins Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 11:00 PM

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The 17th forum of UAE ambassadors and representatives of missions abroad, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will begin tomorrow under the title 'The United Arab Emirates, a Bright Present and a Promising Future'.

The forum will address key issues shaping the future of the country's foreign policy, as well as geostrategic developments at the regional and international levels.

This year's forum, which will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation until February 9, will include more than 25 sessions attended by ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, heads of UAE missions abroad, heads of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and government institutions and agencies in various fields.

The forum will address major issues in the fields of politics, economy, innovation, education, culture, advanced science and technology, the country's technological advancement, climate change mitigation and environmental protection in view of the UAE's preparations to host COP28, and future plans in service of the UAE Government's strategy.

The forum is held annually and provides an important opportunity for interaction, dialogue, and the exchange of views and ideas with senior figures and officials in the UAE, as well as ambassadors and representatives of missions abroad, on regional and international developments to enhance the effectiveness of the UAE's foreign policy.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Education UAE United Arab Emirates February Government

Recent Stories

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

14 seconds ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

2 hours ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

2 hours ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.