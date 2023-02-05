17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The 17th forum of UAE ambassadors and representatives of missions abroad, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will begin tomorrow under the title 'The United Arab Emirates, a Bright Present and a Promising Future'.

The forum will address key issues shaping the future of the country's foreign policy, as well as geostrategic developments at the regional and international levels.

This year's forum, which will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation until February 9, will include more than 25 sessions attended by ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, heads of UAE missions abroad, heads of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and government institutions and agencies in various fields.

The forum will address major issues in the fields of politics, economy, innovation, education, culture, advanced science and technology, the country's technological advancement, climate change mitigation and environmental protection in view of the UAE's preparations to host COP28, and future plans in service of the UAE Government's strategy.

The forum is held annually and provides an important opportunity for interaction, dialogue, and the exchange of views and ideas with senior figures and officials in the UAE, as well as ambassadors and representatives of missions abroad, on regional and international developments to enhance the effectiveness of the UAE's foreign policy.