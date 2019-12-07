UrduPoint.com
18th Cycle Of Clean Up UAE 2019 Collects 3 Tonnes Of Waste In Umm Al Qaiwain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

18th Cycle of Clean up UAE 2019 collects 3 tonnes of waste in Umm Al Qaiwain

The 18th session of the Annual EEG Clean Up UAE reached the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain at the Fisherman’s Beach under the Patronage and presence of the Ministry of Economy in association with the UAQ Municipality, having already completed the campaign in Sharjah on 5th December, 2019

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) The 18th session of the Annual EEG Clean Up UAE reached the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain at the Fisherman’s Beach under the Patronage and presence of the Ministry of Economy in association with the UAQ Municipality, having already completed the campaign in Sharjah on 5th December, 2019.

With more than 350 volunteers bearing the slogan of the campaign, equipped with cotton gloves, biodegradable plastic bags and containers for the collection of waste, the participants effectively collected about 3 tonnes of waste and covered an area of 3 kilometres.

Emirates Environmental Group, EEG, looks forward to the active participation of all sections of society in the upcoming campaigns taking place as per the following schedule: - 10th Dec – Ajman - 11th Dec – Fujairah - 14th Dec – Dubai - 15th Dec – Abu Dhabi - 17th Dec – Ras Al Khaimah In her opening speech, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Chairperson of EEG, said, "This campaign was launched with an aim in mind, to unify the people, create awareness in the minds of the young and old whilst advocating the importance of sustainable living.

I am very happy that through this platform we are able to achieve this and grow it year after year."

The fundamental message behind this campaign is bringing people together to collaborate to clean and promote a sustainable environment for future generations. It will also help to educate children on the importance of cleaning and securing their environment in order to build a responsible future generation and ensure that the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is in good hands. It will also allow the people to drive the UAE on the same path to ensure a sustainable and green environment for future generations by monitoring national indicators to meet the targets set in the UAE National Agenda 2021 to promote a sustainable environment.

The organisers were thankful to the supporters of the Campaign in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Nestle middle East for providing water, Fujairah Plastic Factory for providing the biodegradable plastic bags, and Almarai for the juices. They specially thanked their Media partners, Gulf news.

