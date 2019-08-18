UrduPoint.com
21 Asia-Pacific Nations Discuss Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:15 PM

21 Asia-Pacific nations discuss cooperation

HCM CITY, VIETNAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) Around 2,600 delegates from 21 member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, are attending the third APEC Senior Officials Meeting here to discuss strengthening cooperation in several key sectors, Vietnam news Agency, VNA, reported on Sunday.

The meeting started on Sunday would last until the end of this month, featuring 75 meetings, seminars, and dialogues involving four committees and dozens of working groups of the APEC. The delegates will discuss cooperation in key sectors such as transportation, port services, anti-corruption, law enforcement, new energy vehicles, customs, food security and sustainable agriculture etc.

They will also deliberate on the important policy matters such as economic and social inclusion, inclusive growth and health-related issues.

The meeting is expected to issue a joint declaration and recommendations, which will be sent to the APEC Finance Ministers Meeting and the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting to be held this November in Da Nang in Vietnam, said the VNA report.

APEC's 21 member economies are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, The Philippines, The Russian Federation, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United States of America and Vietnam.

