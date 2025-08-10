Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 10 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 10, 2025 | 08:59 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 August 2025 is 362,850 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 311,090. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 10 August 2025 is 362,850 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 311,090.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 332,587 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 285,164.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 362,850 Rs 332,587
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 311,090 Rs 285,164
Per Gram Gold Rs 31,109 Rs 28,516

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

22 minutes ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

8 hours ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

9 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

9 hours ago
 Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

9 hours ago
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

10 hours ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

10 hours ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

10 hours ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

10 hours ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

13 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business