49th National Day brings back precious memories of Sheikh Zayed, Founding Fathers: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, stressed that celebrating the 49th National Day brings back precious memories of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founding Fathers, who established a country that has impressed the world with its overall development.

"As we end a federal year full of hard work, giving, achievements and cultural gains at local, regional and international levels, we will enter a new year while reinforcing our efforts, promoting cooperation, uniting our visions, and committing to our values that led to the success of our beloved country. We will aim to spread our values, preserve our heritage, and achieve the highest levels of sustainable development," she said.

She added that the UAE’s efforts and aware action are the outcomes of the wise leadership and its vision, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her pride at the pioneering stature achieved by Emirati women, due to the support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always believed in the role of women in the community since the establishment of the country.

She noted that the country’s leadership followed the same approach, enabling Emirati women to become innovators, pioneers and overachievers.

"We directed the General Women’s Union to draft a national strategy to support future women’s empowerment plans, in line with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed that 2020 will be the year of preparations for the next 50 years," the "Mother of the UAE" added.

She also highlighted the fact that Emirati women have accomplished outstanding achievements, as there are nine female ministers in the UAE Cabinet managing key portfolios, such as advanced sciences, youth affairs, community development, culture, public education, international cooperation and food and water security.

H.H. added that women’s representation in the Federal National Council, FNC, has been raised to 50 percent of members, and the number of women working in the federal government amounts to 19,153 employees. Woman also accounts for 66 percent of the local labour market.

The country’s overall achievements in the area of gender balance reflect the fact that this issue is prioritised in the national agenda, in implementation of the vision and directives of the country’s leadership, Sheikha Fatima explained, noting the recent decree issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed to ensure wage equality between men and women.