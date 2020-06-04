UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Percent Of Federal Government Staff To Return To Offices From Sunday, June 7: UAE Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

50 percent of federal government staff to return to offices from Sunday, June 7: UAE Government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The UAE government has raised to 50 percent the capacity level of staffing at all ministries and Federal authorities effective Sunday, June 7, taking into consideration their full abidance by all COVID-19 countermeasures.

In an announcement today, the government said the decision follows the successful return of federal staff by 30 percent last week.

"The moves falls within the efforts to restore normalcy of government work and the gradual return of employees and services," added the announcement.

The decision identifies the categories to be exempted from returning to offices. These include pregnant women, people of determination, people with compromised immunity & chronic diseases, including asthma, diabetics, provided they have approved medical reports confirming their illnesses.

Exempt as well are female employees catering for children in grade 9 & below and children of determination whose conditions entail constant care. Also excluded are employees in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them.

The decision emphasises on ensuring the full readiness of all workplaces to receive employees in terms of continuing enforcement of all health mandates taken nationwide, primarily physical distancing norms, and the availability of a conducive work environment and an enabling technological infrastructure for those working remotely to perform their assignments in the best possible manner. A flexible attendance system is to be applied to ensure the safety of all employees upon arrival at and exiting from their offices.

Related Topics

Immunity UAE June Women Sunday All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

36 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

3 hours ago

Belarusian President Lukashenko Dismisses Governme ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.