5.1-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 10:45 AM
GENERAL NAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck General Nakar in Quezon province, the Philippines, on Tuesday, according to the initial report issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The tremor was also felt in several areas across Metro Manila.
Phivolcs reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was located 24 kilometres northwest of the municipality of General Nakar. It was tectonic in origin, triggered by the movement of an active fault line near the area.
Recent Stories
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs2 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines3 minutes ago
-
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework, digital content17 minutes ago
-
China's industrial profits grow 1.4 percent in four months1 hour ago
-
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor9 hours ago
-
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences9 hours ago
-
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade10 hours ago
-
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on developing next-generatio ..11 hours ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen disaster response11 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia11 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Race11 hours ago
-
UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup11 hours ago