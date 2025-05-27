Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

GENERAL NAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck General Nakar in Quezon province, the Philippines, on Tuesday, according to the initial report issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor was also felt in several areas across Metro Manila.

Phivolcs reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was located 24 kilometres northwest of the municipality of General Nakar. It was tectonic in origin, triggered by the movement of an active fault line near the area.

