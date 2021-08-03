UrduPoint.com

52,391 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 52,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,884,412 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 170.

72 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

