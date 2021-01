ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the seismology department of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake hit southern Iran at 01:31 am UAE time, the NCM added.

The bureau said tremors were slightly felt in the region, but had no effects on the UAE.