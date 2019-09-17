UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives German Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

ABU DHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Niels Annen.

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Annen exchanged views on the latest regional developments and tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the German official and emphasised the strong and distinguished relations between the UAE and Germany and continuous desire to promote cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Annen underlined keenness on developing cooperation with the UAE in various domains. He also hailed the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Foreign Office German UAE Abu Dhabi Germany All

Recent Stories

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

15 minutes ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

15 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

15 minutes ago

UN Unable to Determine Responsible Party for Attac ..

15 minutes ago

Australian Football Pakistan super league opens

19 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates newly installed dialysis ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.