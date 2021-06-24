Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discuss strategic ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the United Nations, the UAE-US strategic relations, the two countries efforts to maintain international peace and security, and means to strengthen cooperation in the international arena.

During a video call, Sheikh Abdullah thanked the US Ambassador for congratulating him on the UAE's election for the 2022-2023 term on the UN Security Council.

He also stressed the UAE's aspiration to work with the US to confront pressing global challenges, enhance partnership to consolidate security and stability in the region and the world, as well as achieving peace and prosperity for all peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed re-affirmed the depth of the UAE-US ties and their continuous keenness to develop existing cooperation to serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

The video call was attended by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.