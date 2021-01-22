Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) in collaboration with Al Suwaidi Foundation has organised a Literary Art forum, entitled "Together ... for Education, Peace and Development " to unify visions that aimed to ensure the right of education for all and celebrating International Day of Education.

A group of writers, novelists and critics participated in the forum, namely Novelist Hareb Al Dhaheri, Sculptor Mu’tasem Al Kubaisi, Artist Kholoud Al Jabri, poet Hanadi Al Mansouri and Literary Critic Maryam Al Hashemi.

Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), said, "following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, "who said, " The Greatest use that can be made of wealth is to invest it in creating generations of educated and trained people", we need to strengthen the efforts to enhance the lifelong learning opportunities for all in order to have a civilised renaissance grounded on sustainable development and peace in order to reach a knowledge society", this is in addition to valuable interventions that enriched the discussion form Dr.

Mona Al Ameri and Dr. Jamal Mqabla.

Various vital issues have been addressed by the participants, included artistic, cultural and educational dimensions that have a positive impact to achieve a comprehensive cultural development, and directing researchers' efforts towards considering education as one of the most important renewable resources to achieve equality and break the cycle of poverty in our societies.

Samia Badr, Strategic Partnerships and Media Manager at Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), added, "We join the world in celebrating International Day of Education to shed light on the importance of science, knowledge and culture in building resilient and sustainable societies, emphasising the crucial role of the teachers in building fairer and sustainable societies".