UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Chamber Organises Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, has announced the organisation of Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week from 26th to 29th October, 2020, in cooperation with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, Mubadala Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, Korea International Trade Association, KITA, Gangnam Ju Region Office and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in Korea.

Discussions during the Healthcare Week will focus on the available investment opportunities in the healthcare sector and an increase in the cooperation between the companies operating in the sector in the two countries.

The schedule included a webinar on the healthcare market, investment opportunities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a number of b2b matchmaking opportunities between the suppliers of medical equipment and leading beauty clinics.

The Healthcare Week comes on top of the strategic cooperation between the ADCCI and Gangnam Ju Region in Korea and to expand the channels of trade and cultural and tourism exchange between them. It also marks the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the UAE and Korea.

Commenting on the event, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of ADCCI, said, "We are honoured to organise this outstanding week that brings entrepreneurs and investors in the Korean healthcare sector with their counterparts in the UAE under one roof to explore the available investment opportunities in this sector.

"

Neil David Clark, Acting Healthcare Licensing and Medical education Director at DoH, said, "Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week is a great platform to showcase Abu Dhabi as a leading investment destination and identify the current and future investment opportunities that Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector has to offer. We will also shed light on the Capacity Master plan which is an essential and comprehensive reference for investors interested in the emirate's healthcare sector.'' Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said, "We are proud to support this initiative by sharing our expertise derived from Mubadala healthcare’s various facilities. This event will shed light on the resilience and flexibility of the healthcare sectors of both nations and we believe the relationship will help us move into a new post-pandemic era of healthcare."

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "As the UAE's largest healthcare network, SEHA recognises the immense value in partnering with and learning from international partners, and is looking forward to exploring collaboration opportunities in Korea."

The Chamber also opened a representative trade office in the Korean Capital Seoul in 2015, which acts as a communication bridge between the two countries.

Related Topics

Exchange Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Kita David Seoul Chamber October 2015 2020 Market Commerce Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change explores ideas for boos ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Says Global Market for Russian Coronavirus V ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Nigerian Ambassad ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Says Vaccination of Russians Against Coronav ..

18 minutes ago

China Considers US' Portrayal of Beijing as Its Ri ..

18 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes First Results of Intra-Libyan Tal ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.