Abu Dhabi Chamber organises Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, has announced the organisation of Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week from 26th to 29th October, 2020, in cooperation with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, Mubadala Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, Korea International Trade Association, KITA, Gangnam Ju Region Office and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in Korea.

Discussions during the Healthcare Week will focus on the available investment opportunities in the healthcare sector and an increase in the cooperation between the companies operating in the sector in the two countries.

The schedule included a webinar on the healthcare market, investment opportunities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a number of b2b matchmaking opportunities between the suppliers of medical equipment and leading beauty clinics.

The Healthcare Week comes on top of the strategic cooperation between the ADCCI and Gangnam Ju Region in Korea and to expand the channels of trade and cultural and tourism exchange between them. It also marks the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the UAE and Korea.

Commenting on the event, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of ADCCI, said, "We are honoured to organise this outstanding week that brings entrepreneurs and investors in the Korean healthcare sector with their counterparts in the UAE under one roof to explore the available investment opportunities in this sector.

"

Neil David Clark, Acting Healthcare Licensing and Medical education Director at DoH, said, "Abu Dhabi-Korea Healthcare Week is a great platform to showcase Abu Dhabi as a leading investment destination and identify the current and future investment opportunities that Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector has to offer. We will also shed light on the Capacity Master plan which is an essential and comprehensive reference for investors interested in the emirate's healthcare sector.'' Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Senior Vice President at Mubadala Healthcare, said, "We are proud to support this initiative by sharing our expertise derived from Mubadala healthcare’s various facilities. This event will shed light on the resilience and flexibility of the healthcare sectors of both nations and we believe the relationship will help us move into a new post-pandemic era of healthcare."

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "As the UAE's largest healthcare network, SEHA recognises the immense value in partnering with and learning from international partners, and is looking forward to exploring collaboration opportunities in Korea."

The Chamber also opened a representative trade office in the Korean Capital Seoul in 2015, which acts as a communication bridge between the two countries.