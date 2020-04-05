Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating trial remotely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has expanded the Remote Trial System to include all its departments by using video conference technology.

The move is part of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's strategy for business continuity and remote work, in line with precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Counsellor Yousuf Saeed Al Ebri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, affirmed that the expansion of the application of remote litigation regulations reflects the level of achievements in developing the judicial system, in accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, to keep pace with developments to enhance the efficiency of litigation and ensure the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

Counsellor Al Ebri said that the activation of the remote trials system through visual communication technology in the ADJD in cooperation with the police authorities, enhances the quality of judicial services with speedy adjudication of cases, ensuring the quality of judicial decisions.

For his part, Judge Al-Awadhi Al-Mehri, President of the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, explained that remote litigation in the criminal courts allows the trial of the defendant while he is in the penal and correctional facilities, via video conference, and then the decision or judgment is issued.

He added that the application of this system is based on Federal Law No. 05 of 2017 regarding the use of video conference technology in criminal proceedings, which allowed the competent authorities to use that technology in proceedings with the accused, victim, witness, lawyer, expert, translator, the civil right claimant or the official.