Abu Dhabi Customs Showcases Digital Initiatives At GITEX 2021

Sat 16th October 2021

Abu Dhabi Customs showcases digital initiatives at GITEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs will showcase its new and innovative digital projects and initiatives during its participation under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi government at the "GITEX Technology Week 2021", which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 17 to 21 October.

During its participation, the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi will launch a number of new smart strategic projects, in addition to reviewing its digital services through the "Tamm Digital Platform", in line with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government for digital transformation and achieving a qualitative leap in the concept of providing the government services and moving towards the digital future.

During the GITEX Technology Week 2021, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs aims to establish more partnerships with major government and private technology companies, in order to enhance the customs work system through a highly developed digital customs environment that meets the aspirations of the investors and traders and contributes in facilitating the movement of trade and easily transferring the goods through the advanced customs ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Within its strategy for digital transformation, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has succeeded in accomplishing many smart customs projects, in addition to automating all its services through the "Tamm Digital Platform", by relying on cloud and digital solutions, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in completing customs transactions and developing the skills of its employees in all their functional specialties, especially the inspectors, observers and controllers.

Preemptive, readiness, and continuous development of the experience of customers and partners are essential pillars in strengthening the customs work system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through smart customs that moves forward with the rapid global developments in a way that enhances the movement of trade, especially the electronic commerce.

The Abu Dhabi Customs has accomplished the electronic linkage with more than 60 Local and Federal Agencies at the state level. The approvals automation project was recently accomplished by activating the electronic link with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which comes as a continuation of the efforts regarding the automation of obtaining the necessary approvals to speed up the completion of customs clearance transactions through the digital channels in a way that enhances the flexibility of submission and access to services, which reflects positively on the investment environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general.

