Abu Dhabi gearing up to host 18th edition of ADIHEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi is preparing to launch the 18th edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021), where the efforts of the Higher Organising Committee are intensifying to organise the largest event of its kind in the middle East and Africa, from 27th September to 3rd October, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the event is organised by the Emirates Falconer’s Club under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration".

This year, ADIHEX is witnessing a remarkable development and an increase in Emirati, Arab and international participation, despite the health and economic conditions that the world has witnessed since last year.

Reservations are continuing in the 11 sectors that make up and enrich the event, as the event team continues to receive the participation of many exhibitors and prestigious and emerging brands in the world of hunting and equestrian, from different continents of the world.

During its past editions, the exhibition witnessed great growth and gained popularity and a distinguished position among the local, Arab, and international levels, as the number of participants, increased 17 times, and its area expanded more than 8 times.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, expressed his pride in celebrating once again the event known to the hunting and equestrian public in the region, where civilisations from different continents of the world meet, within a range of heritage, cultural, sports and economic events.

This reflects the UAE's keenness to revive and preserve the Arab and human heritage, and affirms that ADIHEX has become an international event for exchanging experiences and concluding deals between specialised international companies and local and regional ones, whose products compete with the best global innovations, he added.

The event is being held for the first time for 7-days, in response to the desire of both visitors and exhibitors, as local, regional, and international companies praised this positive shift as part of the exhibition’s development strategy over the next five years (2021-2025), which reflects the growing public turnout. The leap also meets the aspirations of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage enthusiasts around the world.

ADIHEX provides companies wishing to participate with all the information through its website (www.adihex.com) and its social media platforms, where the application form for exhibitors can be filled out and signed online.