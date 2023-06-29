Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team To Defend Its World Champion At Third Round UIM F1H2O World Championship

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 12:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team is gearing up to compete in the third round UIM F1H2O World Championship.

After the opening two rounds of the UIM F1H2O World Championship in Indonesia (February) and China (May), Europe hosts the first of its two rounds of the series from 30th June to 2nd July on France’s River Saône in the picturesque town of Mâcon.
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team is representing the UAE in the championship along with Sharjah Powerboat Team and the Victory Team.

Team Abu Dhabi star Thani Al Qamzi entered camp in San Nazarro, Italy, in preparation for the Macon round of the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship.

“We’ve been preparing in Italy on a course that is similar to the one in Macon, with the same dimensions and turns, so I’m feeling good,” he said.

“While I am trying to score my first individual drivers’ championship, I am also working with Shaun to defend our world team title.”

Al Qamzi alongside team-mate and defending world champion, Shaun Torrente will arrive on Thursday in Macon to join the administrative staff.

Torrente currently lies fourth in this year’s championship with16 points, Al Qemzi in the ninth place with 7 points.

UIM F1H2O World Championship leading positions:
Jonas Andersson 23pts
Erik Stark 21pts
Bartek Marszalek 20pts
Shaun Torrente 17pts
Sami Selio 15pts
Ferdinand Zandbergen 12pts
Filip Roms 11pts
Peter Morin 9pts
Thani Al Qemzi 7pts
Brent Dillard 6pts

