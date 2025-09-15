Open Menu

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:34 PM

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO has officially launched the Spark 40 in Pakistan, the newest addition to its popular Spark Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) TECNO has officially launched the Spark 40 in Pakistan, the newest addition to its popular Spark Series. Designed to deliver power, style, and durability, the Spark 40 combines a sleek slim build, a 5200mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging, and reliable toughness — making it more than just a smartphone, but a lifestyle partner for today’s youth.

Power That Never Lets You Down

At the heart of the Spark 40 is a 5200mAh battery that powers users through gaming, streaming, and work all day long. With 45W Super Charge technology, downtime is minimized, ensuring uninterrupted performance on the go.

Trendy, Slim & Stylish by Design

As thin as 7.67mm, the TECNO Spark 40 is designed with a premium finish that captures the spirit of today’s trendsetters. Sleek, stylish, and practical, it brings together beauty and functionality in one seamless design.

Built Tough for Real Life

Engineered for confidence in every moment, the Spark 40 offers IP64 Water and Dust Resistance along with up to 1.5m Drop Resistance. Stylish yet resilient, it is built to handle the unpredictability of real life.

Smooth Display, Even When Wet

The 120Hz Smooth Display guarantees fluid visuals, and its oil and wet touch support ensures responsiveness in all conditions.

Whether gaming, creating content, or multitasking, users enjoy a seamless experience.

Designed to Do More, Every Day

From Dual Speaker for richer sound, to FreeLink, and Infrared Remote Control for smarter connectivity, the TECNO Spark 40 goes beyond expectations. And with 128GB storage, and 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM, users can enjoy smooth multitasking and ample space for everything that matters.

Price & Availability

The TECNO Spark 40 is available in stylish color options that cater to every personality, at an attractive price of PKR 32,999 across Pakistan. Customers can purchase the Spark 40 from their nearest smartphone market. The device is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks nationwide, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. To give users added peace of mind, TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty with every purchase.

For more details, visit the official TECNO Pakistan website or head to your nearest store to buy the TECNO Spark 40 in Pakistan today.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Visit Buy Price Market All From Slim

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment ..

ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over refe ..

Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash

10 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnersh ..

RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..

36 minutes ago
 SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

56 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

2 hours ago
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

2 hours ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real ..

Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball

2 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis

2 hours ago
 Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustai ..

Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology