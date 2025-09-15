TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:34 PM
TECNO has officially launched the Spark 40 in Pakistan, the newest addition to its popular Spark Series
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) TECNO has officially launched the Spark 40 in Pakistan, the newest addition to its popular Spark Series. Designed to deliver power, style, and durability, the Spark 40 combines a sleek slim build, a 5200mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging, and reliable toughness — making it more than just a smartphone, but a lifestyle partner for today’s youth.
Power That Never Lets You Down
At the heart of the Spark 40 is a 5200mAh battery that powers users through gaming, streaming, and work all day long. With 45W Super Charge technology, downtime is minimized, ensuring uninterrupted performance on the go.
Trendy, Slim & Stylish by Design
As thin as 7.67mm, the TECNO Spark 40 is designed with a premium finish that captures the spirit of today’s trendsetters. Sleek, stylish, and practical, it brings together beauty and functionality in one seamless design.
Built Tough for Real Life
Engineered for confidence in every moment, the Spark 40 offers IP64 Water and Dust Resistance along with up to 1.5m Drop Resistance. Stylish yet resilient, it is built to handle the unpredictability of real life.
Smooth Display, Even When Wet
The 120Hz Smooth Display guarantees fluid visuals, and its oil and wet touch support ensures responsiveness in all conditions.
Whether gaming, creating content, or multitasking, users enjoy a seamless experience.
Designed to Do More, Every Day
From Dual Speaker for richer sound, to FreeLink, and Infrared Remote Control for smarter connectivity, the TECNO Spark 40 goes beyond expectations. And with 128GB storage, and 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM, users can enjoy smooth multitasking and ample space for everything that matters.
Price & Availability
The TECNO Spark 40 is available in stylish color options that cater to every personality, at an attractive price of PKR 32,999 across Pakistan. Customers can purchase the Spark 40 from their nearest smartphone market. The device is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks nationwide, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. To give users added peace of mind, TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty with every purchase.
For more details, visit the official TECNO Pakistan website or head to your nearest store to buy the TECNO Spark 40 in Pakistan today.
Recent Stories
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
More Stories From Technology
-
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan2 days ago
-
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Opportunities2 days ago
-
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive Digital Transformatio ..4 days ago
-
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling System at two-day Inter ..7 days ago
-
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan7 days ago
-
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZen10 days ago
-
E-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions in First Two Months of F ..12 days ago
-
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador13 days ago
-
HONOR Introduces the All-new HONOR X9c with Pre-Bookings Starting August 31st13 days ago
-
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Marking 300M Global Use ..14 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y40014 days ago