Pakistan Threatens Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Over Referee Controversy In India Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2025 | 04:26 PM
Dispute arose when Pycroft allegedly instructed both captains not to shake hands after toss — a decision Pakistan claims was against spirit of cricket
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened to pull out of the ongoing Asia Cup if the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not remove match referee Andy Pycroft, following a controversy during the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash.
The sources said that the PCB has conveyed to the ICC that Pakistan will not participate in the remaining Asia Cup fixtures if the referee is not replaced.
The dispute arose when Pycroft allegedly instructed both captains not to shake hands after the toss — a decision Pakistan claims was against the spirit of cricket.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development, stating that the board has lodged a formal complaint with the ICC.
“The referee’s conduct went against the spirit of the game and violated the ICC Code of Conduct. We have demanded Andy Pycroft’s immediate removal from the tournament,” Naqvi said.
During the toss, Pycroft reportedly told Pakistan captain Salman Agha that handshakes would not be allowed, and also directed Pakistan’s media manager to ensure the exchange was not recorded. After the match, team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised strong objections with tournament director Andrew Russell, who allegedly said the instructions came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — and possibly from the Indian government.
In its official letter to the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the PCB cited violations of the “spirit of the game” and MCC laws, emphasizing that the referee had failed to fulfill his responsibilities. “This is a serious breach of cricket’s core values,” the letter stated.
The controversy has cast a shadow over the Asia Cup, which already carries heightened emotions due to the historic Pakistan-India rivalry. The ICC has yet to issue a formal response.1
