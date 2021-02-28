UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCB Expands Mortgage Business Through Acquisition Of Portfolio From Abu Dhabi Finance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition of portfolio from Abu Dhabi Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) has signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of approximately 1,000 mortgages from Abu Dhabi Finance PJSC (ADF).

The transaction provides further growth for ADCB’s retail and SME businesses in line with the Bank’s UAE-centric strategy and prudent risk management framework. ADF was established in 2008 as an Abu Dhabi-focused conventional mortgage specialist and has played a key role in the development and transformation of the real estate finance sector.

The assets, with a gross book value of AED1.130 billion as at 31st January 2021, comprise approximately 76 percent residential mortgages and 24 percent commercial mortgages. All the mortgages are conventional, with just under half of the portfolio collateralised by real estate in Abu Dhabi, and the remainder distributed across Dubai and other Emirates in the UAE.

The acquisition of the mortgage portfolio from ADF further increases the scale of the Bank’s home finance business and introduces more customers to ADCB’s wide range of products and services.

ADF customers are expected to transfer to the ADCB banking platform during the first half of 2021, subject to the transaction receiving approval from the Central Bank of the UAE and other relevant authorities.

Arup Mukhopadhyay, Head of the Consumer Banking Group at ADCB, commented, "The acquisition of this collateralised portfolio expands our mortgage book, enhancing the diversification of our assets and customer base. The Bank continues to invest significantly to provide a leading real estate finance offering. We have enhanced our digital capabilities and partnered with leading property companies to offer attractive and comprehensive home purchase packages."

Chris Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Finance, commented, "Abu Dhabi Finance has been a leader in mortgage finance in the UAE for over a decade, and has built up an impressive portfolio of assets. This achievement is a testament to our exceptional client service and robust risk management approach. We would like to thank all our clients whom we have been immensely proud to have served over the years. I am confident they will benefit from continued service excellence as they transition to ADCB."

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank January All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

46 minutes ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.