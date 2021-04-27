UrduPoint.com
ADCCI Director-General Meets With Malta And Kosovo Ambassadors To Enhance Cooperation

Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Mohamed Hilal Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has met with Maria Camilleri, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the UAE, and Awni Arifi, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the UAE, to discuss strengthening trade and investment relations between the business community in Abu Dhabi and their countries.

Al Muhairi stated that he is looking forward to enhancing their trade and investment collaborations, highlighting the services provided by the Chamber to its members, who now exceed 100,000 members.

He also explained about ADDCI's innovative initiatives to support the emirate's private sector in the emirate and achieve Abu Dhabi's economic vision, by creating a pioneering knowledge-based economic system, and enhancing the private sector's global competitiveness.

The ambassadors emphasised the importance of increasing visits between Emirati entrepreneurs and their Kosovan and Maltese counterparts to advance their common interests, and the need to expand efforts to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in all fields.

