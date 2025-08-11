ADFD: Strategic Partner In Advancing Comprehensive Arab Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has reinforced its position as one of the most prominent contributors in supporting economic and social progresses efforts in Arab countries, financing strategic projects that promote stability, drive growth and enhance quality of life, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its Arab neighbours.
In recent years, the fund has broadened its engagement across the Arab region, translating its mission into tangible projects in vital sectors such as healthcare, energy and infrastructure, areas that are fundamental to the stability and future of communities. Each project represents a solid step forward in the path to comprehensive development.
According to its 2024 Annual Report, ADFD’s cumulative development financing reached AED216.5 billion, benefiting 107 countries across various continents. This total comprises AED157 billion in concessional loans, AED57.6 billion in government grants, and AED1.9 billion in direct contributions.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the Fund said that in 2024 it managed six UAE government grants to Arab nations worth a combined AED810 million, benefiting Jordan, Morocco, Yemen and Mauritania.
Jordan received more than AED452 million for three key projects: a national digital health transformation programme, budget support, and a reading skills development programme. Morocco was allocated AED129 million for the expansion of the Oued Akrach - Ain Aouda Road, Yemen received AED45 million for a solar power project in Socotra, and Mauritania was granted AED184 million for the Applied Sciences College.
Among the standout initiatives is Jordan’s recently launched “Jordan Digital Health Centre”, which aims to connect healthcare centres and create an integrated electronic medical records management system through a unified digital platform, to enhance Jordan’s healthcare sector in delivering remote care services aligned with international standards.
Phase one has already linked five hospitals in remote areas and three health centres across the kingdom, reflecting the depth of the UAE–Jordan cooperation in advancing development through digital innovation.
The fund also oversees UAE grants under the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND), with AED4.6 billion allocated each to Jordan and Morocco between 2012 and 2024 to support projects that directly improve citizens’ lives. In the same period, Bahrain received an AED9.2 billion grant under the GCC Development Programme for major projects across various sectors.
In 2025, ADFD has continued to implement high-impact investment projects across the Arab world. These include Egypt’s “Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza” to support the tourism sector, an integrated tourism venture in Salalah, Oman, and the expansion of Bahrain International Airport.
The fund has also advanced renewable energy in the Comoros through a solar power station, supported community stability in Somaliland with a housing project, and in June signed a financing agreement with the GCC Interconnection Authority for a strategic project to strengthen regional energy security.
By championing strategic, high-value initiatives, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development continues to act as a vital bridge for progress, reflecting the UAE’s enduring commitment to spreading stability and prosperity across the Arab region and beyond.
