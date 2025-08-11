Open Menu

UPCA Bans Cricketer Yash Dayal From UP T20 League Over Rape Allegations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:01 PM

Dayal was set to represent Gorakhpur Lions in third edition of league, scheduled to begin on August 17

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has barred fast bowler Yash Dayal from participating in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League following allegations of rape by a woman.

The Indian media reported that Dayal was set to represent the Gorakhpur Lions in the third edition of the league, scheduled to begin on August 17.

However, the UPCA has confirmed that the pacer will not feature in the tournament in light of the allegations.

Yash Dayal, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, is now facing a registered case based on the woman’s complaint. Another case against him is also reported to be pending in Jaipur.

The cricket board has yet to announce whether the suspension will extend beyond the current tournament.

