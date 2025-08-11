- Home
Shanghai Unveils China’s First AI+elderly Care Centre Showcasing 200 Innovations For Seniors
Published August 11, 2025
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) The AI+elderly care experience centre at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Centre in Shanghai drew large crowds of senior citizens this weekend. As China’s first experience centre themed around AI+elderly care, it showcases nearly 200 advanced products tailored for seniors.
According to SMG report, inside the 500-square-meter venue, innovations range from smart glasses with automatic focus adjustment to lightweight, flexible electric wheelchairs — each immediately catching visitors’ attention. Yang, a retiree, took an hour-long subway ride early in the morning just to try out the latest technologies.
The centre showcases the latest innovations from multiple intelligent technology companies, with products ranging from a few thousand to tens of thousands of Yuan and covering healthcare, mobility, entertainment, and companionship. Among the highlights is a provider in hearing solutions presenting AI-powered hearing aids, each featuring dual chips that separate noise, deliver precise noise reduction, and enhance speech clarity.
Interactive zones let visitors try products firsthand, with many brands presenting pre-sale models to gather real-time market feedback. One standout is an AI companion robot, just one-third the size of a human, equipped with up to 34 fully self-developed miniature servos. Currently priced at nearly 10,000 yuan (about $1,393) for online pre-sale, the first batch of beta versions has already sold out.
Official data shows that Shanghai now has nearly 5.8 million registered residents aged 60 and above — about 38% of the city’s total population — creating a vast and varied market demand.
Experts say the research, development, and market prospects for AI-powered, age-friendly products in the coming years are highly promising.
