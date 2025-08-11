PM Shehbaz Approves Appointment Of New Ambassadors To UAE , Russia
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:53 PM
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has been appointed as new ambassador to Russia while Shafqat Ali Khan for UAE
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Pakistan’s new ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia, following recommendations from Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
The sources said that the prime minister sanctioned a summary for two high-profile diplomatic postings. Shafqat Ali Khan, currently serving as spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will assume charge as Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE. Khan is a seasoned diplomat who has previously represented Pakistan as ambassador to Poland and Russia.
The appointments are aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with both countries, which hold strategic and economic importance for Islamabad.
In another key move, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has been appointed as the new ambassador to Russia. The current envoy to Moscow, Khalid Jamali, will take up the role of Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
