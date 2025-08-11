Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2025) Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan’s long-awaited Bollywood film Abir Gulaal is set to hit cinemas worldwide on August 29, marking his return to the Indian film industry after years of uncertainty.

Fawad, who earned widespread popularity in Bollywood through his acclaimed performances, witnessed his career in India stall after Hindu nationalist groups pressured the government to ban Pakistani artists from working in the country.

The release marks a significant moment for Fawad Khan, whose Bollywood projects have been on hold for several years due to political tensions between Pakistan and India.

The restriction also delayed the release of Abir Gulaal, which co-stars Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor.

Indian media reports confirm that the film will be released simultaneously in India and across the globe. Promotional activities have already begun, with the first song from the movie released earlier, garnering praise from fans.