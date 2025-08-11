Monsoon Rains To Intensify In Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued For Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:57 PM
PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazir said seventh spell of monsoon rains will begin on August 13, gaining strength from August 14 in northeastern Punjab including Sialkot, Kasur, Narowal, and adjoining areas
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intensified monsoon activity across the country between August 14 and August 23, warning of possible flooding in Punjab and heavy rains in Sindh, including Karachi.
PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazir said the seventh spell of monsoon rains will begin on August 13, gaining strength from August 14 in northeastern Punjab, including Sialkot, Kasur, Narowal, and adjoining areas. He warned that heavy downpours could lead to flooding in eastern rivers and trigger urban flooding.
From August 17 to 23, most parts of Sindh are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, with some areas likely to experience very heavy rainfall. Karachi may also see intermittent heavy showers during this period, though temperatures are expected to rise in the city from Friday to Sunday before the rains begin on August 17.
The PMD has urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain cautious and follow official advisories.
