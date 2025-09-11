ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) co-hosted a high-level roundtable today in Hong Kong to discuss opportunities for Hong Kong asset managers within ADGM.

More than 20 senior executives of Hong Kong asset managers participated in the roundtable, which was led by the SFC’s Chief Executive Officer, Julia Leung, and ADGM FSRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Givanakis. The event was also attended by SFC’s Executive Director of Investment Products, Christina Choi, and ADGM FSRA’s Executive Director, International Affairs, Philippe Richard.

Discussions addressed a range of topics, including opportunities for Hong Kong asset managers to access investors in ADGM and in the wider United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the UAE fund passporting regime.

Emmanuel Givanakis said, “We are delighted to engage with the SFC in this constructive high-level roundtable, which provided a valuable platform to explore emerging opportunities in the asset management sector.

As the leading asset management hub in the region, ADGM is committed to fostering innovation, strengthening investor confidence, and unlocking sustainable growth. We look forward to building on today’s discussions to further enhance the competitiveness and resilience of our financial ecosystem.”

“Today’s dialogue builds on the foundation laid by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with ADGM’s FSRA earlier this year in May and underscores our ongoing effort to explore further connectivity. By bringing together industry leaders and regulators, we are advancing collaboration to facilitate Hong Kong’s asset managers in accessing the UAE market,” said Leung.

At a subsequent industry seminar, the FSRA of ADGM provided insights into regulatory requirements for cross-border fund distributions for asset managers. More than 30 representatives from the city’s asset management industry attended the seminar.