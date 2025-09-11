2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asra Salman Published September 11, 2025 | 06:07 PM
The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as the experienced Bangladesh side takes on the enthusiastic challengers, Hong Kong. The 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 is scheduled to take place between Bangladesh and Hong Kong on Thursday, 11 September 2025, at 7:30 PM PST in Abu Dhabi. This match presents a classic tournament dynamic: an established Test nation against an associate team with everything to gain and nothing to lose. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the game in the stadium can see the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 LIVE score at UrduPoint.
Bangladesh and Hong Kong are in Group B of the 2025 Asia Cup, along with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is expected to deliver a classic performance, but Hong Kong’s immense passion could prove to be a dangerous threat. Are you excited to watch the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 LIVE score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint to stay updated every moment.
Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Head To Head in T20I
Let’s examine the past T20I performances of both teams before the match begins. Bangladesh and Hong Kong faced each other in one T20 International match before, and Hong Kong won it. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in T20I matches.
Past Records of Bangladesh in T20I
Bangladesh has played 197 T20I matches and won 78, with a winning percentage of 39.18 before the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in the 3rd match of the 2025 Asia Cup, according to its past performance in T20 Internationals.
Past Records of Hong Kong in T20I
Hong Kong has played 116 T20I matches and won 53, with a winning percentage of 45.68, as of the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Hong Kong team will perform well in the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 and leave a positive mark on the major event.
Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong in the T20I Asia Cups
Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in the Asia Cups before the match starts. Bangladesh played two while Hong Kong has played one T20I Asia Cup previously; Bangladesh was once the runner-up of the tournament, while Hong Kong returned home from the Group Stage.
Bangladesh in the T20I Asia Cups
Bangladesh played seven matches previously in the T20I Asia Cup and won three, with a win percentage of 42.85. Bangladesh played good cricket in the previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.
Hong Kong in the T20I Asia Cups
Hong Kong had previously played two matches in the T20I Asia Cup and won none. We believe it will start its journey in this tournament with a good performance.
Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong in ICC T20I Rankings
Bangladesh has a better position than Hong Kong in ICC T20I World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Bangladesh has a higher rating than Hong Kong. We believe the game will likely go in Bangladesh’s favor.
Where does Bangladesh stand in ICC T20I Rankings?
The Bangladesh T20 International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 10th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 52 matches. They currently have 11537 points and a rating of 222.
Where does Hong Kong Stand in ICC T20I Rankings?
Hong Kong T20 International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 24th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Hong Kong Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 6138 points and a rating of 128.
Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Squads
Let’s look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
Playing 11 of Bangladesh
The playing 11 for Bangladesh in the 2025 Asia Cup 3rd match will include the following players.
- Litton Das (Captain)
- Tanzid Hasan
- Parvez Hossain Emon
- Saif Hassan
- Tawhid Hridoy
- Jaker Ali Anik
- Shamim Hossain
- Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan
- Shak Mahedi Hasan
- Rishad Hossain
- Nasum Ahmed
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Tanzim Hasan Sakib
- Taskin Ahmed
- Shoriful Islam
- Shaif Uddin
Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup’25 Match 03
None of the Bangladesh team’s squad members are in the ICC T20I player rankings.
Playing 11 of Hong Kong
The playing 11 for Hong Kong in the 2025 Asia Cup 3rd match will comprise the following players.
- Yasim Murtaza (Captain)
- Babar Hayat
- Zeeshan Ali
- Niazakat Khan Mohammad
- Nasrulla Rana
- Martin Coetzee
- Anshuman Rath
- Kalhan Marc Challu
- Ayush Ashish Shukla
- Mohammad Aizaz Khan
- Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal
- Kinchit Shah
- Adil Mehmood
- Haroon Mohammad Arshad
- Ali Hassan
- Shahid Wasif
- Ghazanfar Mohammad
- Mohammad Waheed
- Anas Khan
- Ehsan Khan
Key Players of Hong Kong in Asia Cup’25 Match 03
None of the Hong Kong players are in the top ten list of ICC T20I player rankings.
Who Will Win the 2025 Asia Cup Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Match?
According to the ICC T20I Rankings and Bangladesh’s performance in past Asia Cups, the team is the favorite to win the 3rd match of the 2025 Asia Cup. However, the head-to-head history favors Hong Kong. We predict that team Bangladesh will win the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 against Hong Kong.
2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Live Score
Here at UrduPoint, you can view the live score of the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03, Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.
Recent Stories
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
More Stories From Sports
-
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will Win49 seconds ago
-
PFF names team for SAFF U17 Championship3 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC4 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash18 hours ago
-
Pakistan players progress in ICC Rankings after Tri-Nation Series victory22 hours ago
-
Students Olympic Games kicks off September 161 day ago
-
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi1 day ago
-
Karachi Green, Karachi Blues clinch Defence Day Sepaktakraw titles2 days ago
-
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener2 days ago
-
Defence day sports event held in Hyderabad2 days ago
-
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE2 days ago
-
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers3 days ago