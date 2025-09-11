2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as the experienced Bangladesh side takes on the enthusiastic challengers, Hong Kong. The 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 is scheduled to take place between Bangladesh and Hong Kong on Thursday, 11 September 2025, at 7:30 PM PST in Abu Dhabi. This match presents a classic tournament dynamic: an established Test nation against an associate team with everything to gain and nothing to lose. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the game in the stadium can see the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Bangladesh and Hong Kong are in Group B of the 2025 Asia Cup, along with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is expected to deliver a classic performance, but Hong Kong’s immense passion could prove to be a dangerous threat. Are you excited to watch the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 LIVE score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint to stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Head To Head in T20I

Let’s examine the past T20I performances of both teams before the match begins. Bangladesh and Hong Kong faced each other in one T20 International match before, and Hong Kong won it. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in T20I matches.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20I

Bangladesh has played 197 T20I matches and won 78, with a winning percentage of 39.18 before the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in the 3rd match of the 2025 Asia Cup, according to its past performance in T20 Internationals.

Past Records of Hong Kong in T20I

Hong Kong has played 116 T20I matches and won 53, with a winning percentage of 45.68, as of the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Hong Kong team will perform well in the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 and leave a positive mark on the major event.

Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong in the T20I Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in the Asia Cups before the match starts. Bangladesh played two while Hong Kong has played one T20I Asia Cup previously; Bangladesh was once the runner-up of the tournament, while Hong Kong returned home from the Group Stage.

Bangladesh in the T20I Asia Cups

Bangladesh played seven matches previously in the T20I Asia Cup and won three, with a win percentage of 42.85. Bangladesh played good cricket in the previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

Hong Kong in the T20I Asia Cups

Hong Kong had previously played two matches in the T20I Asia Cup and won none. We believe it will start its journey in this tournament with a good performance.

Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong in ICC T20I Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than Hong Kong in ICC T20I World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Bangladesh has a higher rating than Hong Kong. We believe the game will likely go in Bangladesh’s favor.

Where does Bangladesh stand in ICC T20I Rankings?

The Bangladesh T20 International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 10th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 52 matches. They currently have 11537 points and a rating of 222.

Where does Hong Kong Stand in ICC T20I Rankings?

Hong Kong T20 International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 24th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Hong Kong Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 6138 points and a rating of 128.

Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 for Bangladesh in the 2025 Asia Cup 3rd match will include the following players.

Litton Das (Captain)

Tanzid Hasan

Parvez Hossain Emon

Saif Hassan

Tawhid Hridoy

Jaker Ali Anik

Shamim Hossain

Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Rishad Hossain

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Shaif Uddin

Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup’25 Match 03

None of the Bangladesh team’s squad members are in the ICC T20I player rankings.

Playing 11 of Hong Kong

The playing 11 for Hong Kong in the 2025 Asia Cup 3rd match will comprise the following players.

Yasim Murtaza (Captain)

Babar Hayat

Zeeshan Ali

Niazakat Khan Mohammad

Nasrulla Rana

Martin Coetzee

Anshuman Rath

Kalhan Marc Challu

Ayush Ashish Shukla

Mohammad Aizaz Khan

Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal

Kinchit Shah

Adil Mehmood

Haroon Mohammad Arshad

Ali Hassan

Shahid Wasif

Ghazanfar Mohammad

Mohammad Waheed

Anas Khan

Ehsan Khan

Key Players of Hong Kong in Asia Cup’25 Match 03

None of the Hong Kong players are in the top ten list of ICC T20I player rankings.

Who Will Win the 2025 Asia Cup Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Match?

According to the ICC T20I Rankings and Bangladesh’s performance in past Asia Cups, the team is the favorite to win the 3rd match of the 2025 Asia Cup. However, the head-to-head history favors Hong Kong. We predict that team Bangladesh will win the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 against Hong Kong.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can view the live score of the 2025 Asia Cup Match 03, Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.