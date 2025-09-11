Open Menu

Digital Media Key Partner In Sustainable Development: Arab Media Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Arab media officials have underscored the role of digital media in sustainable development, stressing the need to integrate official and digital media platforms to meet the challenges of a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, Abdulrahman Majrashi, Head of the Saudi Arabia's Government Communication Centre and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Media, highlighted the importance of fostering partnerships to support sustainable development goals.

Majrashi highlighted the role of government communication in driving sustainability, citing Saudi Arabia’s initiatives such as the “ImpaQ” influencer forum, which brought together more than 1,500 influencers and attracted over 30,000 visitors.

He also pointed to the “Mawthooq” licence, issued by the General Authority of Media Regulation, which grants official recognition to influencers and promotes responsible content.

Dr. Zaid Al-Nawaiseh, Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Government Communication, emphasised the urgent need to enhance media literacy among youth, noting that media is no longer exclusive to official institutions but has become an open space.

Since 2020, the Jordanian government has introduced university courses on digital media to help students verify information, distinguish between objective reporting and disinformation, and counter hate speech.

These initiatives, he added, foster critical thinking and responsible media use while encouraging civic engagement and addressing national challenges.

Related Topics

Sharjah Saudi Arabia 2020 Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

15 minutes ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

46 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

1 hour ago
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

1 hour ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

2 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East