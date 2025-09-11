UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SALALAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman to discuss the fraternal ties between the two countries and explore ways to deepen cooperation in a manner that serves shared interests and supports their aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

The meeting took place during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Oman, during which His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received him and his accompanying delegation.

During their meeting at Al Hosn Palace in Salalah, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders exchanged warm and cordial remarks that reflected the depth of the historic ties and enduring bonds between their countries and peoples.

They reviewed growing bilateral relations and significant progress across various fields of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening these ties in ways that serve the interests of both nations and support the aspirations of their peoples.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments, including the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar. They reaffirmed the UAE and Oman's firm condemnation of the attack, expressing their full solidarity with Qatar and support for any steps it may take to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the wellbeing of its citizens.

The two leaders emphasised that the attack represents a violation of national sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The talks also addressed the progress of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) efforts. Both leaders reiterated their joint commitment to strengthening Gulf integration and supporting initiatives that advance the GCC’s objectives, deepen cooperation among its member states, and fulfil the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and Oman share deep-rooted fraternal ties that extend beyond political and economic areas to include strong social and cultural connections.

He noted that the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said played a pivotal and historical role in establishing the foundations of this close relationship, a legacy that both nations continue to honour and build upon.

His Highness added that UAE-Oman relations consistently stand as a model of mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation, serving the common good and contributing to the prosperity of both countries and the wider region.

His Highness also expressed his appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for the warm welcome and generous hospitality shown to him and his delegation throughout the visit.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs; H.H. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, Minister of Culture, sports and Youth; and H.H. Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed the Sultanate of Oman later in the day. He was bid farewell by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, accompanied by a number of ministers and senior officials, at the Royal Airport in Salalah.