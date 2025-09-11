PM Shehbaz, Saudi And UAE Top Leaders Gather In Qatar After Israeli Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:23 PM
Doha: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on an emergency visit following Israel’s recent strike on Doha, which has drawn global attention to the Gulf state.
Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The Pakistani premier is scheduled to hold talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Pakistan has already offered to co-host a conference in Qatar aimed at forging a united response from Arab and Islamic countries against Israeli aggression.
Qatar has emerged as a diplomatic hub, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan already in Doha, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to arrive later today in what officials described as an unscheduled visit.
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah also visited Qatar a day earlier.
In a recent interview with US media, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the Israeli strike had ended all hopes for the release of hostages.
He warned that the attack had darkened the future of hostages and stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held accountable in a court of justice.
Israel had claimed responsibility for the September 9 strike in Doha, saying it targeted Hamas’s top leadership.
Hamas, however, stated that its senior leaders remained unharmed, though five people, including the son and an advisor of Khalil al-Hayya, head of the group’s negotiation committee, were killed.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump telephoned Netanyahu to express displeasure over the attack, calling the Israeli decision to strike Doha “unwise.
