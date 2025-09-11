Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, Saudi And UAE Top Leaders Gather In Qatar After Israeli Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:23 PM

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

Pakistan has already offered to co-host a conference in Qatar aimed at forging a united response from Arab and Islamic countries against Israeli aggression

Doha: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on an emergency visit following Israel’s recent strike on Doha, which has drawn global attention to the Gulf state.

Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The Pakistani premier is scheduled to hold talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Pakistan has already offered to co-host a conference in Qatar aimed at forging a united response from Arab and Islamic countries against Israeli aggression.

Qatar has emerged as a diplomatic hub, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan already in Doha, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to arrive later today in what officials described as an unscheduled visit.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah also visited Qatar a day earlier.

In a recent interview with US media, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the Israeli strike had ended all hopes for the release of hostages.

He warned that the attack had darkened the future of hostages and stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held accountable in a court of justice.

Israel had claimed responsibility for the September 9 strike in Doha, saying it targeted Hamas’s top leadership.

Hamas, however, stated that its senior leaders remained unharmed, though five people, including the son and an advisor of Khalil al-Hayya, head of the group’s negotiation committee, were killed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump telephoned Netanyahu to express displeasure over the attack, calling the Israeli decision to strike Doha “unwise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister Information Minister Ishaq Dar Khawaja Asif UAE Visit Trump Saudi Qatar Doha Hub Mohammed Bin Salman September Media All From Top Arab Court

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

1 minute ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

9 minutes ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

21 minutes ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

54 minutes ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

1 hour ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

2 hours ago
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Salalah on fraternal visi ..

UAE President arrives in Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

3 hours ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan