Thousands Evacuated As Floods Swamp Eastern Pakistan Villages

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Rescuers backed by the military raced Wednesday to evacuate thousands of people from flooded villages near the city of Jalalpur Pirwala in eastern Pakistan, officials said, as authorities struggled to shore up embankments against rising waters which touched the official danger mark.

The flooding has affected nearly 142,000 people in the area, Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said. Many displaced residents have moved in with relatives, while others are spending sleepless nights on embankments or in relief camps after their homes were submerged.

On Wednesday, rescue crews in boats were seen criss-crossing the waters, pulling people from trees and rooftops.

Since 23rd August, about 4,000 villages across Punjab have been submerged, affecting more than 4.2 million people, displacing 2.1 million and killing at least 68 after heavier-than-normal monsoon rains and repeated releases of water from overflowing Indian dams, according to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

