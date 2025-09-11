Open Menu

ADNOC Announces Internal Transfers Of Shareholdings In Its Listed Companies To XRG

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to XRG

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) P.J.S.C announced today that it will transfer its equity stakes in its listed companies to XRG P.J.S.C. (XRG), ADNOC’s wholly-owned international energy investment company. ADNOC will continue to retain control and ultimate ownership of the listed companies through its 100% shareholding of XRG and reaffirms its commitment to long-term value creation and capital discipline.

The internal administrative share transfers will have no impact on the day-to-day operations, leadership teams, or strategic direction of the respective listed companies. The dividend policies of the listed companies remain unchanged, consistent with ADNOC’s track record of delivering predictable and sustainable returns.

These internal transfers will further strengthen XRG’s size and financial position, and drive its long-term development, through access to stable and attractive dividend streams, supported by the listed companies’ existing disciplined growth and capital return agendas.

The companies included in the transfer are:
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution P.J.S.C. (ADNOC Distribution)
• ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C. (ADNOC Drilling)
• ADNOC Gas plc (ADNOC Gas)
• ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC Logistics & Services)

As previously announced, upon receipt of regulatory approvals and the successful completion of the proposed transactions that involve the planned combination of Borouge plc and Borealis AG (Borealis) into a new entity to be named Borouge Group International (BGI), with BGI to acquire NOVA Chemicals Inc. (Nova), ADNOC’s entire stake in BGI will be transferred to and held by XRG. ADNOC also confirms that its entire stake in Fertiglobe plc (Fertiglobe) is held through XRG.

The transfer of ADNOC’s majority shareholdings in ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Logistics & Services were effected earlier today, through an off-market transfer on the ADX, with the share transfer of ADNOC Drilling to occur following regulatory approvals.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Oil September Gas Share P

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

59 seconds ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

31 minutes ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

3 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East