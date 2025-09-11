- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1,600 athletes
Sixth Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship In Fujairah To Bring 1,600 Athletes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the completion of preparations for the sixth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to Gi competitions, which kicks off tomorrow (Friday) at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah and runs until 14 September.
This round will see the participation of 1,600 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the country, competing across all age divisions, from kids to adults and masters. The strong turnout reflects the championship’s rapid growth and its status as one of the UAE’s most prominent sporting events.
The championship will open tomorrow with the youth, adults, and masters divisions, followed on Saturday by the under-14 and under-16 categories, before concluding on Sunday with the children’s and under-12 competitions. The format reflects the Federation’s vision of supporting emerging talent, broadening the base of practitioners, and preparing champions capable of representing the UAE and achieving success on continental and global stages.
The intensity of the competition is expected to rise in this crucial round as clubs and athletes look to secure their places in the overall standings. With a total prize pool of AED 3 million, the championship continues to reinforce its position as one of the most valuable domestic sporting events, underscoring its significance on the national sports Calendar.
Hosting the sixth round in Fujairah also highlights the Federation’s commitment to promoting the sport across the Emirates. This approach underlines the success of its strategy to expand the game’s reach, engage wider segments of society, and strengthen the sport’s connection to the nation’s sporting identity.
The championship applies a precise points system, with scores calculated based on the medals earned in each division and added to the cumulative tally of the athlete’s club. This system fosters a competitive spirit among clubs and raises the overall level of performance.
Recent Stories
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1,600 athletes37 seconds ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announces qualifying teams for next stage of competition to advan ..54 seconds ago
-
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportunities1 minute ago
-
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to XRG31 minutes ago
-
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings1 hour ago
-
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials2 hours ago
-
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments2 hours ago
-
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 20253 hours ago
-
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad3 hours ago
-
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council’3 hours ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s Quality of Life Conf ..3 hours ago
-
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages4 hours ago