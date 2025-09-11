UAE Media Council Flags, Summons Advertiser Over Non-compliant Ad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The UAE Media Council said today that it had identified an advertising account on a social media platform that violated the conditions and controls governing advertisements as stipulated in the executive regulation governing media.
The UAE Media Council has affirmed its commitment to monitoring and regulating any non-compliant advertising practices, urging all individual and corporate advertisers and influencers on digital platforms to fully adhere to approved regulations and standards to promote a responsible and reliable media environment.
The Council stated that the advertisement contained unsubstantiated medical and therapeutic claims for a product, and lacked official approval from the relevant health authority. The ad also included misleading information in violation of professional media standards.
The Council added that it has summoned the advertiser and initiated legal proceedings against them in accordance with the prevailing legislation.
Recent Stories
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb
UAE President arrives in Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan of Oman
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad59 seconds ago
-
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council’1 minute ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s Quality of Life Conf ..16 minutes ago
-
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages1 hour ago
-
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 161 hour ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb2 hours ago
-
UAE President arrives in Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan of Oman3 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy3 hours ago
-
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to equip them with knowl ..3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal4 hours ago
-
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 705 hours ago