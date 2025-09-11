Open Menu

UAE Media Council Flags, Summons Advertiser Over Non-compliant Ad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The UAE Media Council said today that it had identified an advertising account on a social media platform that violated the conditions and controls governing advertisements as stipulated in the executive regulation governing media.

The UAE Media Council has affirmed its commitment to monitoring and regulating any non-compliant advertising practices, urging all individual and corporate advertisers and influencers on digital platforms to fully adhere to approved regulations and standards to promote a responsible and reliable media environment.

The Council stated that the advertisement contained unsubstantiated medical and therapeutic claims for a product, and lacked official approval from the relevant health authority. The ad also included misleading information in violation of professional media standards.

The Council added that it has summoned the advertiser and initiated legal proceedings against them in accordance with the prevailing legislation.

