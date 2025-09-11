Open Menu

Ajman Sees 37% Rise In New Licences In H1 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The number of new professional licences issued in Ajman rose 37 percent in the first half of 2025, reflecting the emirate’s growing business appeal and economic resilience, according to figures from Ajman's Department of Economic Development.

The Ajman Competitiveness Office reported a 24 percent overall increase in new licences, including an 11 percent rise in industrial licences and 9 percent in commercial ones. Renewed licences grew 8 percent year-on-year, with both industrial and commercial renewals up 9 percent and professional renewals up 8 percent.

The number of new investors increased 24 percent compared with the same period last year, helping drive an 8 percent rise in active licences since the start of 2025. Ethiopia and Sudan entered the top 10 nationalities for licence holders for the first time, highlighting Ajman’s increasingly diverse investor base.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development, said the results underscore Ajman’s success in positioning itself as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship through business-friendly initiatives and streamlined procedures.

Related Topics

Business Ajman Same Ethiopia Sudan From Top

Recent Stories

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

2 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

17 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

24 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

32 minutes ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

43 minutes ago
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

1 hour ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East