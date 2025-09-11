Ajman Sees 37% Rise In New Licences In H1 2025
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The number of new professional licences issued in Ajman rose 37 percent in the first half of 2025, reflecting the emirate’s growing business appeal and economic resilience, according to figures from Ajman's Department of Economic Development.
The Ajman Competitiveness Office reported a 24 percent overall increase in new licences, including an 11 percent rise in industrial licences and 9 percent in commercial ones. Renewed licences grew 8 percent year-on-year, with both industrial and commercial renewals up 9 percent and professional renewals up 8 percent.
The number of new investors increased 24 percent compared with the same period last year, helping drive an 8 percent rise in active licences since the start of 2025. Ethiopia and Sudan entered the top 10 nationalities for licence holders for the first time, highlighting Ajman’s increasingly diverse investor base.
Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development, said the results underscore Ajman’s success in positioning itself as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship through business-friendly initiatives and streamlined procedures.
