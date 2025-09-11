Open Menu

Noura Al Kaabi Underscores UAE Commitment To Diversity, Dialogue At Monocle’s Quality Of Life Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s Quality of Life Conference

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended Monocle’s tenth Quality of Life Conference in Barcelona, participating in a fireside chat with Tyler Brûlé, Editorial Director of Monocle magazine, and Andrew Tuck, Editor-in-Chief of Monocle, to explore how the UAE’s values of openness and coexistence guide its approach to diplomacy and international cooperation.

During the discussion, Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to openness, coexistence, and dialogue, explaining that a key factor in the UAE’s progress, and a guiding principle for its diplomacy, is the country’s “firm belief that embracing diversity and dialogue lays the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous world and society”.

Al Kaabi illustrated this vision with landmark initiatives such as the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi: a symbol of interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect within the country.

She also highlighted how culture can serve as a powerful tool to unite communities from different faiths. In this context, she highlighted UNESCO’s “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” project, to which the UAE contributed US$50.

4 million, noting that it demonstrated how shared cultural heritage can foster peace and mutual understanding.

Reflecting on current global challenges, Al Kaabi emphasised the urgent need for the international community to come together to fight hate speech, racism, and all related forms of intolerance. In this context, she cited the UAE’s co-authorship of UN Security Council Resolution 2686 as an example of how countries can unite to combat intolerance in all its forms and help prevent future conflict.

Al Kaabi further discussed the importance of convening dialogue and welcoming diverse perspectives, both locally and internationally. She said, “Through global events and collaborative platforms, the UAE will continue to champion inclusiveness, cultural exchange, and genuine people-to-people connections as foundations for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

As a premier global forum, Monocle’s Quality of Life Conference gathers visionaries, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world annually to share different perspectives on creating inclusive and resilient cities and societies with opportunities for all.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Guide Progress Barcelona Tyler Family All From Share Million

Recent Stories

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

12 minutes ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

46 minutes ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

1 hour ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

3 hours ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

4 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East