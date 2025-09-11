- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s Quality of Life Conf ..
Noura Al Kaabi Underscores UAE Commitment To Diversity, Dialogue At Monocle’s Quality Of Life Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 03:15 PM
BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended Monocle’s tenth Quality of Life Conference in Barcelona, participating in a fireside chat with Tyler Brûlé, Editorial Director of Monocle magazine, and Andrew Tuck, Editor-in-Chief of Monocle, to explore how the UAE’s values of openness and coexistence guide its approach to diplomacy and international cooperation.
During the discussion, Al Kaabi underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to openness, coexistence, and dialogue, explaining that a key factor in the UAE’s progress, and a guiding principle for its diplomacy, is the country’s “firm belief that embracing diversity and dialogue lays the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous world and society”.
Al Kaabi illustrated this vision with landmark initiatives such as the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi: a symbol of interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect within the country.
She also highlighted how culture can serve as a powerful tool to unite communities from different faiths. In this context, she highlighted UNESCO’s “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” project, to which the UAE contributed US$50.
4 million, noting that it demonstrated how shared cultural heritage can foster peace and mutual understanding.
Reflecting on current global challenges, Al Kaabi emphasised the urgent need for the international community to come together to fight hate speech, racism, and all related forms of intolerance. In this context, she cited the UAE’s co-authorship of UN Security Council Resolution 2686 as an example of how countries can unite to combat intolerance in all its forms and help prevent future conflict.
Al Kaabi further discussed the importance of convening dialogue and welcoming diverse perspectives, both locally and internationally. She said, “Through global events and collaborative platforms, the UAE will continue to champion inclusiveness, cultural exchange, and genuine people-to-people connections as foundations for peace, stability, and prosperity.”
As a premier global forum, Monocle’s Quality of Life Conference gathers visionaries, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world annually to share different perspectives on creating inclusive and resilient cities and societies with opportunities for all.
Recent Stories
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
More Stories From Middle East
-
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s Quality of Life Conf ..52 seconds ago
-
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages46 minutes ago
-
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 161 hour ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb2 hours ago
-
UAE President arrives in Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan of Oman2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy3 hours ago
-
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to equip them with knowl ..3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal4 hours ago
-
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 704 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria5 hours ago
-
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September6 hours ago