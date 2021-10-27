ADIO, Etisalat partner to enhance digital economy access for companies in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Etisalat have announced a strategic partnership that will increase access to Abu Dhabi’s investment and innovation ecosystem for the private sector. The partnership combines ADIO’s support services with Etisalat’s innovation capabilities to deliver opportunities for businesses in the emirate.

With its significant investments in cutting-edge infrastructure and smart technologies, Abu Dhabi has been ranked the smartest city in the middle East and leads the region’s digital transformation. At the heart of Abu Dhabi’s technological advancements is Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets that provides innovative solutions and services to 156.1 million subscribers in 16 countries across Asia, Middle East and Africa.

ADIO and Etisalat will work together to unlock opportunities for businesses in Abu Dhabi by introducing companies to their extensive networks and strengthening cooperation across the ecosystem. The partnership ensures that the private sector can access opportunities for growth and serves as a launchpad for growth-stage technology companies to access the MEA region. It opens a new gateway for companies from around the world to connect with relevant partners and leverage new opportunities across the emirate’s technology sector.

Monira Al Kuttab, Executive Director at ADIO, said, "Abu Dhabi has invested heavily into creating a technology sector that empowers the growth of the private sector.

ADIO is building on this with our mission to ‘turn sand into silicon’ by partnering with innovation-driven ICT giant Etisalat to support businesses. Our partnership will enable companies and investors to capitalise on the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and networks and gain access to a full range of market opportunities."

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief business Officer of Etisalat, said, "We are honoured to be a strategic partner of ADIO. This partnership will emphasise the growth of the ecosystem of innovation in Abu Dhabi by supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators while accelerating the digital transformation of the Government and businesses of Abu Dhabi."

The partnership is a joint effort between ADIO and Etisalat to support Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem. It builds on individual initiatives by each entity to deliver value to companies through commercial and investment opportunities. ADIO’s AED2 billion (US$545 million) Innovation Programme provides incentives to businesses in high-growth areas to expand in Abu Dhabi, while Etisalat Digital’s open innovation programme, FutureNow, invites innovative technology companies to accelerate their businesses in the UAE and partner with Etisalat to bring new solutions to market.