UrduPoint.com

ADJD Intensifies Its Efforts Support Families

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is continuing to deliver lectures, outreach workshops and counselling meetings aimed at enhancing family stability and building a cohesive family with strong values as part of its "Al Solh Khair" (Reconciliation is Better) initiative.

The initiative is designed to allow spouses to resolve their differences amicably by providing them with the necessary skills to overcome the difficulties they may encounter in marriage and thus reduce divorce cases, said an ADJD press release on Monday.

These periodic lectures and workshops are part of the Judicial Department's drive to continue implementing programmes that support family stability, in line with the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to ensure societal cohesion.

In a recent online lecture entitled "Family Values and their Impact on Family Stability", Dr. Turki Al Qahtani, Senior Family Counsellor at the ADJD, stressed the importance of adhering to essential values of respect, affection, loyalty, tolerance, forbearance and forgiveness, and a set of upright principles and ideals the family should embrace.

Dr. Al Qahtani also emphasised the need to hold on to "our identity, origins and deep roots, customs and traditions, all of which are governed by the teachings of islam, to form an integrated system that motivates serious work to preserve the family."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi Marriage Divorce May Family All Court

Recent Stories

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

18 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

3 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.