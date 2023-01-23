ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is continuing to deliver lectures, outreach workshops and counselling meetings aimed at enhancing family stability and building a cohesive family with strong values as part of its "Al Solh Khair" (Reconciliation is Better) initiative.

The initiative is designed to allow spouses to resolve their differences amicably by providing them with the necessary skills to overcome the difficulties they may encounter in marriage and thus reduce divorce cases, said an ADJD press release on Monday.

These periodic lectures and workshops are part of the Judicial Department's drive to continue implementing programmes that support family stability, in line with the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to ensure societal cohesion.

In a recent online lecture entitled "Family Values and their Impact on Family Stability", Dr. Turki Al Qahtani, Senior Family Counsellor at the ADJD, stressed the importance of adhering to essential values of respect, affection, loyalty, tolerance, forbearance and forgiveness, and a set of upright principles and ideals the family should embrace.

Dr. Al Qahtani also emphasised the need to hold on to "our identity, origins and deep roots, customs and traditions, all of which are governed by the teachings of islam, to form an integrated system that motivates serious work to preserve the family."